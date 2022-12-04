JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Health System is now accepting applications for their Mentoring in Medicine program.

The Mentoring in Medicine program is accepting applications for its 2023 summer program. The program is a 10-week-long experience for undergraduate students and is entering its 20th year. Those interested must be a resident of Cambria, Somerset or Bedford counties.

The program will allow students to shadow physicians across the Conemaugh Health System. Students will be exposed to multiple different specialties as well as reaching a unique clinical experience to help prepare them when applying for medical school. Students who participate in the program will receive a stipend from the Conemaugh Health System.

“Our goal is to offer local students an opportunity to learn about careers in medicine while inspiring them to serve patients in our community,” Alex Pozun, DO, an Emergency Medicine physician at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and an alumnus of the program who now oversees it alongside Melissa Pozun, DPT, said.

The program will also offer students tools and advice like writing personal statements, interviewing, building a network of physician mentors and what they need to do ahead of applying for medical school.

Over the past 20 years, 184 students have joined the program and boasted an 80% acceptance rate into medical school. There are currently 16 mentoring in medicine alumni working within the Conemaugh Health System and the surrounding communities.

There are ten spots open for the annual college and/or medical students. Each student must be a rising junior or senior in college on a pre-med track or they must be a first-year medical student and have already taken four of the five required courses.

Students interested in applying to the program can apply or send questions to mentoringinmedicine@outlook.com. All applications are due by February 14, 2023.