JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs hosted an open house for prospective students.

During the open house, participants could examine patient slides under a microscope, perform historical stains of tissues, look at portable x-ray machines and x-rays and more.

“This event gives high school students and individuals looking to change careers an opportunity to explore our programs from a hands-on perspective,” Bonnie Mazurak-Riga, DNP, MBA, RN and Director of Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs said. “Each program equips students with strong clinical training and valuable, first-hand experience to prepare them for their roles as nurses and healthcare professionals in their communities.”

At the open house, students also had the chance to sign formal letters of intent to continue their education through the Conemaugh School of Nursing. There were multiple members of the senior leadership team at the event to present high schoolers with signed certificates and to celebrate their commitment.

“Today, we celebrate the next generation of healthcare heroes,” Rodney Reider, Chief Executive Officer of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center said. “At the Conemaugh School of Nursing, these students will gain the training and knowledge needed to become healthcare professionals who stand apart, provide quality care and make a difference in their communities.”

Conemaugh School of Nursing offers a two-year curriculum-approved program by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. They are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

To learn more about the program, visit the Conemaugh Health System’s website.