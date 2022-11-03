CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Stadium renovations are coming to Conemaugh Valley School District thanks to a $100,000 grant.

On Thursday, State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced that he secured a state grant to help make needed renovations to the district’s football stadium.

“When Conemaugh Valley needed help to fund their stadium lighting project, I went to bat for them in Harrisburg and helped secure this state grant,” Burns said. “Finding state funding for local projects like this helps save local tax dollars – just one of the ways that I’m always working for our area.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

On Monday, Oct. 31, Burns announced an $87,800 state grant to help renovate a reservoir at Nanty Glo Park and Pool. This is just part of the more than $280 million in state funding that Burn’s has secured for projects in Cambria County.