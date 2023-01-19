STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Volunteers in Medicine clinic is continuing to welcome public officials to tour their new facilities, this time getting a visit from Congressman Glenn Thompson.

CVIM is currently constructing its expanded clinic that will be located at 2026 Sandy Drive. The expansion was made possible by $1,125,000 in federal funding.

“The way it’s designed, I think it’s gonna be great for the volunteers and the staff that work here as well,” Thompson said. “Sometimes, some functions were happening in closets and now we’re gonna have great facilities to be able to meet all the needs.”

Thompson touted and advocated for the community project funding, which will allow CVIM to expand its free primary care and dental clinic to serve more low-income, uninsured and under-insured residents of Centre County.

“People are working two or three jobs and they don’t have access to healthcare benefits that perhaps someone typically working full time would have,” Thompson said. “That really compounds things.”

The new location is set to open in the spring and will double its current capacity.