ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Funding for community health centers is running out of time and that’s why Congressman John Joyce spent Friday morning touring the Altoona Community Health Center.

Joyce introduced bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the funding for community health centers and the National Health Service Corps.

The Strengthening Community Care Act of 2023 (SCCA) would reauthorize funding for the centers through 2028. This will continue to provide access to care for over 30 million Americans in rural and underserved communities.

“So many areas that are reliant on community health centers to provide them with those primary care services,” Joyce said.

Health centers are one of the very few services that welcome patients even if they cannot pay. Advocates said that the closure of centers could lead to people going without health care.

Of the multitude of people that use these centers, more than 20,000 people who reside in Altoona will be affected. The reauthorization should be announced by July. Click here for more information on The Strengthening Community Care Act.

The following representatives introduced the bipartisan legislation to reauthorize Community Health Centers and the National Health Service Corps: