STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) has introduced legislation that would permit the electronic monitoring of people who have a protection from abuse order filed against them.

“Nearly half of the United States already permit the electronic monitoring of abusers in cases of domestic violence, but Pennsylvania isn’t one of those states,” Conklin said. “I believe that if this was the law in Pennsylvania, it very well could have saved the life of a close family friend of mine, and the lives of other victims who are suffering at the hands of abusers.”

In 2013 Traci Ann Raymond Miscavish was shot to death by her estranged husband, who, despite a PFA, had threatened repeatedly to take her life.

“Nothing we do will bring back my family friend, but we may be able to save the life of someone else,” Conklin said. “This bill would ensure that victims can be protected and can have the safety and security they need to begin their healing process while the justice system runs its course.”

Conklin said the bill builds on Act 79 of 2018, which requires a person subject to a PFA to relinquish their firearms.

“I believe that if Traci’s husband had been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device when the PFA order became final on Feb. 5, 2013, Traci may be alive today,” Conklin added. “It is time for the legislature to do what is right for the victims of abusers – and to make sure they do not have to live under the constant threat and fear of violence.”