CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, announced that the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation was selected to receive a grant.

The grant was funded by the Keystone Communities Program. In total, they will receive $10,352. The grant will help to fund a comprehensive strategic plan for the group.

“I want to congratulate the Philipsburg Revitalization Corp. for being selected for this competitive grant,” Conklin said. “The comprehensive plan that this grant will help fund I hope will be a roadmap for the borough and help guide a successful revitalization of the community.”

The Philipsburg Revitalization Corp. was among 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania that received funding.

The Department of Community and Economic Development administers the program.