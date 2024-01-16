CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Sandy Township Monday night held a meeting where they voted 4-1 to continue consolidation with the City of DuBois.

In June 2023, Sandy Township filed a complaint to halt the consolidation process with the City of DuBois until a criminal investigation and forensic analysis of the city’s finances were completed.

On March 20, 2023, Former Dubois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was arrested for allegedly committing over $600,000 in fraudulent transactions from public funds. In November 2023, Suplio was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on five charges relating to conspiracy and federal program fraud, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

From 2014 to 2022, Suplizio and former administrative secretary Roberta Shaffer conspired to divert and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in city funds, including monies received through federal assistance during those years, according to the indictment.

With this allegation of missing funds, Sandy Township argued that the Consolidation Study, consolidation plan, the Consolidation Referendum and the Consolidation Agreement are “materially incorrect, inaccurate and incomplete.”

Now with the 4-1 vote, consolidation can continue.

“Bring the joint board back together, reorganize and start consolidation business right where we left off,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said. “So we’ll pick everything back up with some changes and some reorganization.”

However, the two entities are facing a time crunch. The consolidation process is required to be completed by January 2026.

“It really doesn’t give us a whole lot of time. We have police contracts expiring at the end of the year. We have a whole lot of work that needs to be done,” Arbaugh said. “Additionally, we have certain milestones and deadlines within our consolidation agreement that we have to meet, such as coming up with the administrative structure of the new entity and the personnel by June of 2024.”

During the special meeting, Arbaugh said about 50 to 60 residents showed up and many asked questions like why consolidation has to continue.

“We had a resident ask the supervisors, do they feel comfortable with the financial situation of the city of Dubois, or what we know or don’t know at this point,” Arbaugh said. “And as I said, four supervisors felt comfortable with the situation and one felt that there were too many unknowns at this point to move forward.”

A consolidation is set for Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at DuBois City Hall.