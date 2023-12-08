SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new cell tower site will be installed in Hooversville in hopes to help first responders in the area.

Construction has begun on a new cell site that will provide AT&T 5G service in and around Hooversville. This site will give first responders, residents, businesses and visitors a boost in their wireless connectivity.

“This is a great opportunity to be safe, improve connectivity and make an investment in rural Pennsylvania,” State Representative Carl Metzgar said. “We are happy to be able to fulfill our promise to public safety, better jobs and safer schools. Hooversville is an unserved area and we are here to change that.”

Johnathan Wolf, chief of police, echoed how important it is for the area to have a reliable network. Wolf explained how both the police and fire departments have run into communication and response time issues due to the fact that there is a lack of service.

The site will also include a Band 14 spectrum, which is a public safety VIP lane. In an emergency, this band or lane can be cleared and locked for just FirstNet subscribers.

The network will be fully operational in 12 months, and while there isn’t a specific range of coverage, there will be substantial availability. If there seems to be an issue with people connecting, the antennas can be titled remotely to provide maximum benefits.