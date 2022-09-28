BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Future construction will be causing changes for how the public and staff enter the Bedford County Courthouse.

According to a press release by the Bedford County Commissioner’s Office, on Tuesday, Oct. 4 construction of the new security entrance for the public and courthouse staff will begin. While under construction the main second-floor entrance will be closed.

LaFayette Avenue (between Penn Street and Vondersmith Avenue) will be closed to any traffic coming through, but there will be access to the lower parking and upper parking garages. Signs and pedestrian arrows will direct people to the entrance.

Public and courthouse employees can use the Penn Street entrance (handicap accessible) until construction is completed.