CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work to clean and reseal joints on more than seven and a half miles of Interstate 99 in Huston and Worth townships in Centre County will begin Monday, October 2.

This project, which will impact eastbound and westbound traffic between mile markers 63 and 67 between Port Matilda and Grays Woods, will extend the life of the concrete roadway. Traffic control will consist of long-term single-lane closures.

PennDOT urges drivers to anticipate delays during peak traffic and to build extra time into their travel schedules.

The contractor will reopen all lanes at the close of business on Thursday, October 12, Thursday, October 26, Thursday, November 9, and Thursday, November 16, to avoid impacting traffic bound for Beaver Stadium to watch Penn State’s remaining home football schedule.

Swank Construction Company of New Kensington, PA, is the contractor for this $969,000 job. PennDOT anticipates project completion in late November. All work is weather-dependent.