BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A planned 20-acre Rutter’s is breaking ground despite concern over stormwater runoff into a nearby stream.

The truck stop and gas station will be located just off Interstate 99’s Pinecroft exit on the corner of E. Pleasant Valley Boulevard (Old Route 220) and Sabbath Rest Road.

The DEP and Antis Township are approving the project despite concern from the Little Juniata River Association (LJRA). The non-profit is concerned the store’s entire runoff drainage is going into Sandy Run, a high-quality cold water trout stream as rated by the DEP.

“I’m very surprised the DEP approved the permit,” LJRA President Bill Anderson said. “We value Sandy Run as a very important cold water resource for wild brown trout for the Little Juniata River. We’re very disappointed the DEP decided to approve the Rutter’s project.”

Anderson said the LJRA will be monitoring the site with drone footage and water samples for at least a year, but likely longer.

Antis Township’s permit for the site.

“We’re going to try to protect the resource, which is so important for the river. The only thing left for us to do is to monitor it closely and hold them accountable,” Anderson said. “We’ll see what the findings are, and hopefully we find nothing.”

If they do find any contamination, Anderson said they’ll report it to the DEP and ask their site inspector to inspect the site.

Anderson said he’s concerned about potential sedimentation and warming of the water.

“The warmth of the water will be enough to kill the cold-water critters that live there, and the sediment will be enough to bury what’s left,” Anderson said. “We’re also concerned with heavy metals from the trucks themselves and diesel leakage.”

Anderson said they’re testing for chemistry and heavy metals, and they’re measuring sediment levels during/after every rain event.

“We expect massive runoff off that site now that it’s been completely stripped of all the vegetation,” Anderson said.

Anderson also said he’s in talks with the Blair County Conservation District, which is in charge of monitoring the actual construction.

“They’re also responsible for things like drag-out of dirt onto the highway,” Anderson said.

WTAJ has reached out to Rutter’s on a timeline for the store or more specific details but has not heard back yet.