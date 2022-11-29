WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County.

Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several weeks. Pirl allegedly took money from homeowners throughout Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset Counties for contracted services.

After they provided Pirl with advanced payments, he never returned to begin work on the projects, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies eventually found Pirl in a parking lot in Smithton where he was believed to be living out of his vehicle, attempting to avoid capture.

Pirl was initially wanted by detectives from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and Fayette County District Attorney’s Office. The Somerset County District Attorney’s Office also recently filed arrest warrants against Pirl for a $3,200 theft from a homeowner in the county.

Pirl was arraigned Tuesday morning and placed in Westmoreland County Prison where he is being held on two warrants out of Westmoreland County, eight out of Fayette County and one out of Somerset County.