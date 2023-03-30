HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A contractor is locked up in Huntingdon County after he stole thousands of dollars in a home improvement fraud, state police report.

Owner of Guisewite Painting and Staining Adam Guisewite, 39, of Mifflinburg, never started any work on a Lincoln Township cabin after he was paid $4,450, according to the criminal complaint by state police out of Huntingdon County.

The job actually would have cost $8,900 to complete. Troopers said in the complaint that Guisewhite was only given half the money by the cabin owner for the job.

After taking the check and cashing it, Guisewhite never started any of the work. Troopers said they tried to call Guisewhite, but he did not believe that police were calling him. Other attempts to reach him were unsuccessful, according to the complaint.

Guisewhite agreed in a contract to paint and re-stain the exterior of the cabin, state police said.

Guisewhite faces felony charges of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Guisewhite is currently lodged in Huntingdon County Jail unable to post his bail set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.