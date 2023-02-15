HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The controlled lake drawdown that began in October of 2022 has now finished and the elevation is set to return to 786.5 feet.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Baltimore District announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that the drawdown ceased as the improvement projects that required it are now complete.

Projects completed during the 2022 drawdown include:

Shoreline armoring at Nancy’s Camp and Tatman Run

Boat ramp repair at Seven Points and Tatman Run

Sediment removal and drainage improvement at Snyder’s Run

Courtesy dock replacement at Weaver Falls

Fish structure repairs at James Creek

Natural runoff will help the lake to return to natural levels. The rate at which the lake level will rise and the date that the lake will return to the summer pool depends on the amount of precipitation received in the coming weeks and months.

Although USACE performed a drawdown in 2021 and 2022, it is essential to note that drawdowns will not be annual.

USACE staff also conducted garbage cleanups and wooden shoreline debris burning to improve boating access in lake cove shoreline areas.

Boat ramps that are currently closed to launching, including Aitch, Tatman Run, and Weaver Falls, will begin to reopen as water levels rise and weather conditions permit. Snyder’s Run, Seven Points, James Creek, and Shy Beaver are currently open and accessible to public launching.

Please monitor the Raystown Lake’s Facebook page for closure information and updates.