CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Controversy is brewing in Boggs Township after community members appealed to local officials looking for help in regards to neighbors using Tannerite.

Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. This is not the first time this has been an issue.

Last year there were several complaints. In August of 2021, a 10-pound piece of Tannerite caused a blast that was so loud it shook nearby properties and caused alarm.

“We are gonna go down every avenue that we can as a township and what we’re legally bound by. We are trying there’s a lot of things that we are unable to do,” Boggs Township Supervisor Sheldon Graham said.

Right now Graham says they attempted to relieve the problem a few years ago but there is little the township can do.

“Really right now it’s a civil matter and there’s nothing we can do as a township because we don’t have the resources that some of the other boroughs and cities might have to really go after this problem,” Graham said.

Two years ago there was an ordinance set in place but State Police can’t enforce local law.

“Roughly about two years ago we did adopt a noise ordinance hoping that it would help out but unfortunately we were informed by the State Police, that they can’t enforce any local law and we don’t have a police department to enforce it. So really we’re talking to our attorney to see what the options are,” Graham said.