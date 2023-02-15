CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected an appeal of a man who in 1993 killed a woman in Centre County.

The court rejected James Cruz’s appeal on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and his life sentence remains undisturbed. The Centre County District Attorney’s Office said they were grateful to the dedicated professionals, past and present, responsible for holding Cruz accountable for the 1993 murder, according to their press release.

In March of 1993, a passing motorist found the body of deceased 17-year-old woman along the roadway in Spring Township. She was bound at the wrists with rope and rope was also around her neck. She had been strangled to death with a rope.

Evidence would later lead investigators to James Cruz, a cross-country trucker, who was from Maine.

Former Centre County District Attorney Ray Gricar prosecuted the case against Cruz, winning a conviction of first degree murder after a lengthy trial in June of 1994.

Gricar’s evidence included testimony by an FBI microscopic hair comparison analyst that a hair

found underneath the ligature matched Cruz’s hair, and hair found in Cruz’s truck matched the victim’s hair.

However, in 2015 Cruz filed a motion for a new trial after the FBI disclosed that widespread errors had been found in the FBI’s microscopic hair comparison analysis prior to 2000. Cruz said that he had been convicted on the basis of an incorrect microscopic hair comparison testimony.

After 6 1/2 years of litigation the Supreme Court determined that the analyst had not committed an error. The closure of this case represents an important success in the history of the District Attorney’s Office, the Centre County Office of the District Attorney said.