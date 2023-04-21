CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadephia man who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder died after staff at SCI Rockview found him unresponsive in his cell.

Richard Woods, 46, was found by prison staff on Thursday, April 20, according to Prison Superintendant B. Salamon. Medical personnel and EMS attempted to give life-saving measures as Woods was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he passed away at 7:38 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident and the official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

Woods had been incarcerated at SCI Rockview since June 2003.