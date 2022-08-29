ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in hot water after police said he was caught on camera filling a trash bag with more than $1,400 worth of merchandise.

Altoona police were called to the Dollar General on Lloyd Street for a burglary. According to court documents, they said they watched security video footage that showed a man, later identified as 39-year-old Faraaj Huston, going on a shopping spree with no intent to pay.

Altoona police reported that they showed up at the Lloyd Street Dollar General to find glass broken from the front door. Huston reportedly broke in before he filled a trash bag with $1,400 worth of merchandise before walking off.

It was reported that the suspect was only in the store for 6 minutes, based on security footage.

The store manager was quick to comply and Altoona police were able to find Fareeq a few hours later at 7th Avenue Sheetz in Altoona, near the Altoona High School. Police said they were out on patrol at the time and spotted Huston, who fit the description of the Dollar General culprit.

It was reported that Huston left the trash bag full of merchandise on the 500 block of Walton Ave, in an alley.

Faraaj Huston was taken into custody and faces various charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $35,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.