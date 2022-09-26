CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale couple who reportedly got into an argument were angry enough with each other to tell Pennsylvania State Police about each other’s drug use, according to court documents.

State troopers arrived at a home on the 1500 block of Miriam Street on the afternoon of Sept. 9 to find 44-year-old Daniel Phillips outside of his home. According to the criminal complaint, Phillips told troopers that his live-in girlfriend, 43-year-old Crystal Herman was inside of the house breaking things.

When asked if she might be on drugs or anything that might make her act this way, Phillips reportedly only said she used to do meth.

Troopers noted they were given permission to enter the house to talk to Herman. She reportedly told police she wasn’t breaking things and was just trying to gather some items and leave. They asked if there were drugs in the house and she reportedly took them to a garage area of the house and said Phillips keeps drugs in a safe.

According to the report, Herman opened the safe for the troopers and they found paraphernalia and meth inside. They gathered it up and went outside to ask Phillips about the drugs. Phillips then reportedly told police that Herman had a big glass smoking device.

Phillips took police to where the device was. They noted in the report that the glass device had a CPAP sleeping machine hose attached to it with white residue in it.

Both Phillips and Herman were taken to PSP Clearfield to be processed. When cuffed, they again reportedly blamed each other.

They were released and a summons was issued after tests came back and showed that it was in fact methamphetamine that troopers found.

The duo has preliminary hearings scheduled for Oct. 19.