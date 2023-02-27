ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call about a passed out driver led to a short chase in Altoona before the driver hit a utility pole and rolled his car.

Altoona police reported that they were called to the intersection of 31st Street and Broad Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Feb. 25, where 34-year-old Joshua Clowers was allegedly asleep at the wheel through multiple light changes.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived and found Clowers asleep at the wheel. After knocking and shining a flashlight at him, police said they noticed his eyes were red and glassy. He allegedly came to and began to drive off as if police weren’t even there.

Officers followed Clowers with their lights and sirens activated, saying he had multiple chances to pull over, such as the Dollar General parking lot, but never did.

Clowers got a few blocks further before driving into a field near the 31st tunnel. Police said he hit a utility pole, sheering it before the car rolled.

Clowers was trapped and had to be pulled from his vehicle, the complaint shows.

Police said he acted as though nothing had happened and they could smell alcohol. Clowers was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment and a blood draw.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A search of Clowers car, which was allegedly uninsured, produced marijuana and paraphernalia.

Clowers is now facing charges of fleeing, DUI, and possession as well as various lesser traffic violations. He was released with unsecured bail set at $35,000.