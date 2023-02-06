CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after allegedly admitting to investigators that he raped two children under 10 years old.

Justin Fillebrown, 28 (Clearfield County Prison)

Charges were filed against 28-year-old Justin Fillebrown after the two young children came forward to Child and Youth Services (CYS) and Pennsylvania State Police about multiple incidents with the man that took place in 2015.

Fillebrown allegedly admitted during a recorded interview with troopers that he had anal and oral sex with both girls multiple times at two different places, the complaint shows.

Court documents show that Fillebrown is facing 10 felony charges of raping a child along with felony aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and 10 misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Fillebrown was placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 14.