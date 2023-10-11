TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb a Dollar General and now police said she threatened to bomb their station as well.

Jean Shaffer, 57 (Blair County Prison)

More charges were filed against 57-year-old Jean Shaffer, who was arrested Oct. 3 for allegedly threatening to bomb a Dollar General.

When Shaffer was arrested, police seized two cell phones from her. According to the Tyrone Police Department, police tied Shaffer to a Facebook account that was used to private message the station, saying pipe bombs would be delivered to them.

The private message was sent Sept. 29 that allegedly read: “You people do need pipe bombs sent to you there. I will be traveling tomorrow just so I can put them outside your building.”

The user’s name was “JD Morgan,” however, after Shaffer’s arrest, they said one of the phones they seized was still logged into her Google account with recent Facebook searches for “JD Morgan” and Google searches of “how to make a pipe bomb.”

Police noted the day after the threat, Sept. 30, was Farm City Day near the station and additional officers were called in to ensure public safety.

Shaffer was charged with terroristic threats and other related charges.

She’s currently in Blair County Prison on her prior charges.