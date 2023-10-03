CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews from multiple counties were called in after a body was found in the woods in Cambria County early Tuesday morning.

Search and recovery crews from Cambria, Clearfield and Blair Counties responded to a wooded area along Executive Drive in Reade Township along with State Police, Tyrone Police and the Coroner in the overnight hours.

While details are limited, a body was found in the woods and crews along with investigators are working at the scene

