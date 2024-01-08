CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lanes are closed on Route 53 and the Cambria County Coroner was called after a Monday morning multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on the 2800 block of Portage Street/PA 53 in Summerhill Township at around 7:27 a.m., Monday, Jan. 8, according to Cambria County 911. The crash reportedly involves entrapment.

The coroner was called to the scene. According to 511pa, all lanes of PA 53 are currently closed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we keep you up to date.