Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County.

The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi.

Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just south of Palo Alto Road, state police said in the release.

It’s reported Johnson then jumped from his vehicle while it continued to go off of the roadway into trees and then burst into flames. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The roadway is currently closed off as of 3:30 p.m. as crews attempt to remove the vehicle from the trees, the release said.

State police were assisted at the scene by Wellersburg Fire, Meyersdale Fire, Corriganville Fire, Mt Savage Fire, Frostburg EMS Berlin EMS, Allegany County EMS, the Somerset County Coroner’s Office, South Side Towing, PennDOT and the Maryland Department of Transportation.

For the original story see below

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly commercial vehicle accident along Cumberland Highway.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the 6600 block of Cumberland Highway, in Southampton Township, for a commercial vehicle accident/fire on Friday, Sept. 9. Officials did not confirm how many were killed as a result of the crash.

As of 7:40 a.m., Cumberland Highway (Route 160) remains closed. State police in Somerset said it will be closed for an extended period of time as troopers remain on scene.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.