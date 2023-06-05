BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Coroner was called to the scene of a house fire in Duncansville Sunday night.

Crews spent the night on June 4 dealing with a fire on Gidlea Drive in Duncansville where the coroner arrived at the scene around 10 p.m.

Details are limited as of Monday morning.

There is currently no word from officials on any other injuries, the cause of the fire, or how much damage was done.

