SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset County Coroner was called to a late-night crash Friday.

Somerset County 911 confirmed the crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 in the area of Water Level Road and Grandview Avenue. Two vehicles were involved.

Somerset Fire Department and Somerset Ambulance were dispatched and multiple people were taken to the hospital. The Somerset County Coroner was also called to the scene, according to dispatch.

Details are limited at this time as Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

