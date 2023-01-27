CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch.

At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for injuries.

The coroner along with Jackson Township fire, Nanty Glo fire, Summerhill fire, East Taylor fire, Jackson Township EMS, Forest Hills EMS, Jackson Township police and Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

The crash is currently under investigation.