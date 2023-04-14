CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed during a motorcycle crash Friday, April 14 morning along the 4000 block of Winburne Munson Road.

A man was killed while traveling west on Windburne Munson Road, in Cooper Township when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a pump station shed. The man died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Officials at the scene said nobody else was injured.

Windburne, Moshannon Valley EMS, Pennsylvania State Police out of Rockview and Clearfield, EMA and PM One responded.

The accident temporarily closed part of Windborne Munson Road while crews were on scene.