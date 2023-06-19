CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carrolltown man is dead after he was found Monday morning in a pond that was 100 yards from his home.

Eric Bender was found in about 10 feet of water, according to a Cambria County deputy coroner. The pond was located near the 100 block of Dindios Street and crews were called just before 4 a.m., according to Cambria County 911.

Officials say that they gave Bender CPR at the scene and while he was transported to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead upon his arrival.

Autopsy results are pending and the coroner’s office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Carrolltown Fire Engine Company, Patton Fire Company, Hastings EMS, County water rescue and dive teams all responded to the scene.