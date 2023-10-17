BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews and the coroner are on the scene at Bobcat of Martinsburg, a Blair County business, Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple crews responded in Martinsburg when heavy smoke was seen at Bobcat of Martinsburg, 3650 Cove Mountain Road. Traffic is currently being diverted.

While details are limited, it is confirmed that the coroner is at the scene and the North Woodbury Township Police Chief confirmed one person is dead.

