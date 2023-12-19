ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are dead Tuesday night after an apparent murder-suicide in the Greenwood area of Logan Township.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police were called to the scene of a reported murder-suicide. Logan Township Police, Altoona Police, AMED and the coroner are all on scene.

Details surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. Logan Township Police told WTAJ at the scene they believe it was a murder-suicide.

Logan Township Police and the coroner both said there is no threat to the public at this time.

A large crowd of people gathered in the area shortly after police arrived.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK