HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County coroner was sent to the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash on Route 453 that has closed nearly 8 miles of the roadway.

According to Blair County Emergency Dispatch, fire and ambulance crews from Blair and Huntingdon Counties were dispatched at 7 a.m. after a tri-axle truck and what is believed to be an SUV crashed on Route 453 on the county line.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital and state police confirmed one person died in the crash. Further details regarding the condition of others involved are unknown at this time. State police are on the scene and are investigating the crash.

A detour has been established on Route 453 as the roadway remains closed between Spruce Creek Road and Route 550. Details on the detour route can be found on 511PA.com.