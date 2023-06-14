BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A corrections officer at Bedford County Prison was placed in prison as an inmate after being accused of smuggling in contraband for inmates.

Joshua Markel, 32 (Bedford County Prison)

According to court documents, state police were called to the Bedford County Prison June 8, at the request of the Warden for an investigation into 32-year-old Joshua Markel, a corrections officer with the prison.

Video allegedly showed Markel reaching into his pocket and then throwing something into a cell before shutting the door.

Troopers said they had a statement from multiple inmates that Markel would throw a latex glove filled with tobacco pouches into the cell.

Markel was searched by the Deputy Warden, the criminal complaint shows. During the search, they allegedly found nine tobacco products inside a zipper bag and 20 small white pills in a plastic baggie.

When asked, Markel allegedly admitted to the tobacco pouches being thrown into a cell as seen on video. He also claimed the white pills were Lorazepam and for personal use.

Markel has been charged with felony contraband of a controlled substance and misdemeanor contraband of a non-controlled substance. He was housed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.