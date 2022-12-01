(WTAJ)–Multiple counties continue to have a high demand for Children and Youth Service workers and are implementing creative strategies to help recruit.

Blair and Somerset County currently run their department below or near 50 percent capacity. Specifically, Blair operates at 35 percent, and Somerset has 12 vacancies.

The Children, Youth, and Family Services department is designed to protect children from abuse or neglect and to improve their quality of life. Usually, workers in the department require a four-year degree or experience working in human services.

Somerset County CYF Administrator Doug Walters said staffing levels were at total capacity when the pandemic began. He said there are around 264 cases among their current 16 case workers.

“Dealing with neglect and abuse issues, in general, make it challenging for the workers handling those cases to try to balance the work responsibilities with their personal life,” Walters said. “It does take a special individual.”

In response, both counties got creative with their incentives and recruitment efforts. For example, both counties implemented raises in starting salaries, offered part-time positions, and used outside agencies.

Specifically, Somerset County raised their salaries by $4,200. Additionally, they’re utilizing work flexibility, tuition reimbursement, professional development, and starting a workforce innovation team.

“We’ve increased our flexibility opportunities for staff, so there’s a lot of flexibility,” Walters said. “Some of our staff do work alternative work schedules. So they’re not working the traditional 8:30 to 4, which is our normal workday.”

In Blair County, they’ve increased the hourly rate of a case worker to $17. In addition, they have sign-on bonuses dependent on the candidate’s level of training.

We are also offering a recruitment bonus for people who do not have the training to be a caseworker; they would receive a bonus of $1500 upfront if they successfully apply,” Blair County Commissioner Laura Burke said. “Then, if someone is already trained as a case worker and can hit the ground running, they would be eligible for $4,000 in bonus money.”

However, both counties are aware the number of people entering the social service industry is decreasing, therefore adding to their recruitment challenge. Commissioner Burke said part-time positions would go a long way in acquiring candidates.

Walters said the county had to find the incentives other industries are utilizing and move forward. Additionally, they had to search for what candidates were looking for outside of good benefits and incentives.

“We felt very strongly to address the retention and recruitment issue; we had to assess globally what needed to be changed or modified,” Walters said. “That involved a lot of issues outside of salary and benefits.”

Both counties believe working with local colleges and utilizing internship programs is crucial to their future. Additionally, Blair County is looking to collaborate with other counties to fill those work gaps part-time.

“We are focused on recruiting some interns and establishing connections at local colleges,” Walters said. “We believe that will be instrumental in recruiting future candidates for our positions.”

“As a state, we need to look at how we incentivize people to enter the field whether they’re in high school or college planning their career,” Burke said. “It is definitely an industry where you can get a job very easily.”