(Stacker) — Life expectancy in the U.S. has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Check to see if your county made the list:

#32. Montour County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #17

#32. Clinton County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #34

#32. Delaware County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #14

#28. Cameron County

– Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

— Length of life rank: #30

— Quality of life rank: #63

#28. Dauphin County

– Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

— Length of life rank: #41

— Quality of life rank: #44

#28. Monroe County

– Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #32

— Quality of life rank: #45

#28. Wayne County

– Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

— Length of life rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #31

#26. Columbia County

– Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Length of life rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #48

#26. Huntingdon County

– Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

— Length of life rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #33

#23. Elk County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #33

— Quality of life rank: #24

#23. Lebanon County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #19

— Quality of life rank: #37

#23. Tioga County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Length of life rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #20

#19. Fulton County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #23

— Quality of life rank: #54

#19. Susquehanna County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #21

— Quality of life rank: #35

#19. Warren County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

— Length of life rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #41

#19. Bradford County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #25

#18. York County

– Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

— Length of life rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #27

#17. Butler County

– Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Length of life rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #3

#14. Potter County

– Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Length of life rank: #14

— Quality of life rank: #49

#14. Juniata County

– Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #17

— Quality of life rank: #36

#14. Franklin County

– Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

— Length of life rank: #16

— Quality of life rank: #23

#12. Berks County

– Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Length of life rank: #15

— Quality of life rank: #32

#12. Lehigh County

– Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

— Length of life rank: #13

— Quality of life rank: #26

#11. Bucks County

– Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

— Length of life rank: #11

— Quality of life rank: #4

#10. Adams County

– Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #18

#8. Pike County

– Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

— Length of life rank: #34

— Quality of life rank: #13

#8. Northampton County

– Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Length of life rank: #7

— Quality of life rank: #12

#7. Lancaster County

– Average life expectancy: 80 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

— Length of life rank: #8

— Quality of life rank: #9

#6. Cumberland County

– Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

— Length of life rank: #6

— Quality of life rank: #7

#5. Montgomery County

– Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

— Length of life rank: #5

— Quality of life rank: #2

#4. Snyder County

– Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

— Length of life rank: #4

— Quality of life rank: #22

#3. Chester County

– Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

— Length of life rank: #3

— Quality of life rank: #1

#2. Union County

– Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

— Length of life rank: #2

— Quality of life rank: #6

#1. Centre County

– Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (4.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

— Length of life rank: #1

— Quality of life rank: #5