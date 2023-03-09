STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Award-winning country music artist Chris Stapleton will be making a stop at State College during his upcoming tour later this year.

Eight-time Grammy winner Stapleton will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on October 6 as part of his “All-American Road Show” tour along with guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane.

According to the Bryce Jordan Center’s website, tickets will go on sale Friday, March 17 through Ticketmaster’s website and will cost between $59.75 to $139.75. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start an hour after.

Stapleton, who was born in Kentucky, has millions of listeners on music streaming apps with hits such as “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Starting Over,” and “You Should Probably Leave.” He has many other awards besides the Grammys such as a 14-time winner of the Country Music Association (CMA) awards and a 10-time winner of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards. He also earned CMA Male Vocalist of the year in 2022, making it his sixth time. Stapleton’s most recent album “Starting Over” which was released in 2020 won best country album, best country solo performance, and best country song.

Illinois native Price, 39, and South Carolina native Lane, 39, both are also acclaimed songwriters with songs that have millions of streams.

The Bryce Jordan Center adds Stapleton to a list of performances for the year. Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Chesney, The Kid Laroi and Thomas Rhett are just some names that are booked to bring their tours to Happy Valley this year.