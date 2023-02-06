ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle.

Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to UPMC Altoona for medical treatment. Officers were first sent to the Sheetz store along 25th Avenue on Friday, Feb. 3 shortly after 8 p.m. when a caller reported that a man was laying unconscious on the store floor.

According to court documents, the store manager called 911 when a customer found Hankerson passed out on the floor. The manager said he attempted to wake up Hankerson but was unable to.

After arriving at the scene, police said the Altoona Fire Department and EMS gave Hankerson two doses of Narcan before he became conscious and alert. Hankerson then asked officers to check on his girlfriend who was in the parking lot in a vehicle.

When police approached the vehicle they found Withrow who was also unconscious in the passenger seat, according to their report. Withrow was revived after EMS gave her one dose of Narcan.

According to the criminal complaint, police found an 8-month-old baby in the backseat of the vehicle. Officers said the baby’s car seat was not properly installed and the infant was left unattended during the incident. Police also noted the temperature was 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Children and Youth Services were sent to the scene where the baby was placed in their care.

Hankerson and Withrow were arrested and taken to the Altoona Police Department to be processed. During a search, police said a clear bag of suspected fentanyl fell out of Hankerson’s clothing. According to the criminal complaint, another bag of suspected fentanyl was also found “in the Defendant’s rectum” during an in-depth search.

The two were then taken to UPMC Altoona where hospital staff administered additional doses of Narcan to both.

Hankerson and Withrow were both arraigned on Saturday, Feb. 4 and released on $15,000 unsecured bail each. Both are facing felony child endangerment charges while Hankerson was also charged with misdemeanor tampering of physical evidence.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.