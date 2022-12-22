BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A stay at a Blair County motel turned into rape and trafficking charges for a Williamsport woman and Alexandria man who were in a relationship, court documents show.

Nikkia Beck, 41 (Blair County Prison)

State Police were alerted about an incident that took place over Easter 2021 that involved both Nikkia Beck, 41, and Donald Hetrick, 38, while they were staying at the Comfort Inn in Antis Township.

According to the criminal complaint, the two were in a “sexual relationship” at the time and Hetrick had sent various messages to Beck to send a 14-year-old over to his room, offering to pay the teen $100. Beck allegedly said she’d see what she could do after Hetrick asked to “work your magic.”

State police spoke with the teen who claimed she was in Hetrick’s room and he got her high and drunk. She told police that Beck told her she couldn’t stay in her room and to either stay with Hetrick or go home.

By the teen’s account, she stayed in Hetrick’s room and claims she woke up to Hetrick standing over her and sexually assaulting her before eventually raping her.

Beck and Hetrick were charged Dec. 21 with multiple felony charges including rape, sexual assault, exploitation of a minor, trafficking, and more.

Beck was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Hetrick has not been arranged at this time, court documents show.