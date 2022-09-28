SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people from Maryland are behind bars after they were caught trying to steal from someone’s garage, though they claimed they were just looking for somewhere to go to the bathroom.

On Sept. 27 around 3 a.m., state police were called to a home at the 6100 block of Cumberland Highway in Southampton Township after the owner reported that an unknown heavy-set bald man was walking inside their garage as well as a vehicle parked at the end of their driveway, according to charges filed.

When troopers arrived, they met with 40-year-old Nicole Sorrells, who was sitting in a car at the end of the driveway, and 41-year-old Wayne Sorrells, who was in the garage. Police noted the side door to the garage was open when they got there.

Police first spoke with Nicole who told them that she just pulled over for her husband, Wayne, to use the bathroom, though he hadn’t come back yet. Police arrested Wayne inside the garage, and he also told them that he was “just trying to find somewhere to go to the bathroom,” police noted in the affidavit.

However, inside the garage, police reported there were numerous fishing poles, a chainsaw and power tools in a pile near the door. In the couple’s vehicle, there were softball equipment, Milwaukee tools, Craftsman tools, fishing poles, power tool batteries and other tools. Police also found a tackle box with a PA fishing license attached for the homeowner’s daughter in the vehicle.

The homeowner confirmed to police items Nicole and Wayne attempted to steal belonged to him. They were allegedly taken from his garage, camper and pickup truck. The items have a combined value of approximately $2,600, according to police.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Wayne was arraigned on felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and flight to avoid apprehension in addition to a minor count of theft from a motor vehicle. Nicole was arraigned on felony counts of conspiring to commit burglary and criminal trespass as well as minor counts of conspiting to commit theft.

Both are lodged in Somerset County Prison. Wayne’s bail was set at $50,000 while Nicole’s was set at $25,000. They both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 6.