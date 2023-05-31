ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Courage For Kiera Foundation is kicking off its sixth annual yard sale in Altoona this weekend.

The Courage for Kiera Foundation was started back in 2017 by Madi Fulchiero. It honors her friend Kiera Chirdon, who died from a rare childhood cancer, epithelioid sarcoma at 16.

Fulchiero met Chirdon in the seventh grade and were instant friends. The foundation presents scholarships to Altoona Area High School seniors in the music department. Chirdon used music to calm herself down.

This yard sale is one of their biggest fundraisers. Folks can purchase items, including clothing, books, toys, appliances and board games.

All the funds made from the yard sale go to the scholarships. This year, the foundation presented three seniors scholarships.

Fulchiero said this year will also include a bake sale. She added when people come to the yard sale, they’ll experience much love and welcome from Chirdon’s family and the volunteers.

“We have a yard sale and a bake sale,” Fulchiero said. “So many people working here are Kiera’s friends and family, and you can feel the energy when you’re here. You can feel the love, and also you get great affordable items for super cheap and in their original packaging.”

Customers can choose the price they want to purchase the item; however, Fulchiero said it must be reasonably priced. The team hopes to raise $20,000 in two days. Last year, they raised over $14,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The yard and bake sale is on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. at Father Kelly Hall in Altoona. Doors are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.