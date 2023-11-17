ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second straight year, Courtesy Motors of Altoona is giving back to the community for Thanksgiving.

The dealership is helping out this holiday by handing out 100 turkeys on Monday, Nov. 20. The goal is to support local families in need during the holiday season.

Those interested can head to Scorchin Boxing Gym, located at 2900 Beale Avenue in Altoona starting at 3:30 p.m. Members from the dealership and boxers from the gym will be handing out turkeys while supplies last.

Courtesy Motor’s annual turkey giveaway is a part of the Courtesy Cares initiative that aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve.