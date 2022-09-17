CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Conservation District has announced a new Cover Crop Incentive Program for the 2022-23 year.

Through the new program, farmers who plant a winter cover crop are eligible for the program. Farms that use minimum tillage will be paid $20 per acre while farms using no-till will be paid $30 per acre. Farms that use no-till with a multi-species cover crop (at least 3, with 15% broadleaf species) will be paid $40 per acre.

There is limited funding available and the amount of acreage cost-shared with each farm will depend on overall interest in the program. Additionally, a percentage of the total acres will be funded for each farm if interest exceeds the program’s funding capabilities. Each farmer can apply for up to 200 acres per farm.

For more information or to apply for the program call Devy McPheeters at 814-355-6817 or by email at ddmcpheeters@centrecountypa.gov.

Applications are also available on the Conservation District website. Cover crops will be verified in the spring of 2023 and participating farms will be inspected by the Centre County Conservation District. The deadline to apply is Dec. 2, 2022.