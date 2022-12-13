SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn.

A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to the police, a group of teen males in a white Ford F-150 left the statue in the residents lawn at the same time the property was vandalized.

Anyone with information about the origin of the cow or who dumped it is asked to contact the Somerset Police Department at 814-445-1525.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the successful prosecution of the offenders.