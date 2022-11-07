CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury has returned a verdict in the trial of Christopher Kowalski, a man who was accused of killing Jean Tuggy in 2016 only to be found in South Carolina in 2020.

The verdict came back as guilty of first-degree murder but also that he’s mentally ill, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Kowalski was Tuggy’s former coworker at Wegman’s, according to the AG’s office. He moved to Charleston County in South Carolina following the murder. When he was taken into custody, he allegedly confessed to the murder, according to Shapiro.

Sentencing for Kowalski is scheduled for February 1.

“Jean died several years ago and her family has not had closure since,” AG Shapiro said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of our lawyers, investigators, and fellow members of law enforcement who never gave up on this case, Christopher Kowalski is being held accountable for his actions. We hope today’s guilty verdict brings justice to the Tuggy family and helps them heal.”

———- Original Story below ———

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The cold case involving the death of a Pine Grove Mills woman in 2016 has been solved, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Jean Tuggy, 60, was shot in her home on Jan. 21, 2016. A South Carolina man, Christopher Kowalski, 34, has been arrested for her murder.

“Jean died more than five years ago and her family has not had closure since,” said AG Shapiro. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of our lawyers, investigators, and fellow members of law enforcement who never gave up on this case, the arrest of Christopher Kowalski is the first step toward putting her murderer behind bars. The Tuggy family has waited too long for justice, but we hope this news helps them heal.”