CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the 2016 murder of a Centre County woman, acting Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

Christopher Kowalski, 36, will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the murder of Jean Tuggy.

“Jean’s family and friends have sought justice for the better part of a decade now,” Acting AG Henry said. “Thanks to the hard work of the investigators, prosecutors, and law enforcement partners who never gave up on this case, we were able to bring Christopher Kowalski to justice. I hope today’s sentence brings some measure of peace to the Tuggy family.”

In November 2022, Kowalski was found guilty of first-degree murder but it was also determined that he was mentally ill, according to court documents.

Kowalski and Tuggy both worked at Wegman’s in State College. The two had developed a friendship and Kowalski became romantically interested in her, the release notes. Following her murder, Kowalski sold the alleged murder weapon and moved to South Carolina.

In May 2019, police were able to track down the 9mm pistol they said Kowalski used in the murder. When he was taken into custody police reported he confessed to killing Tuggy, according to the release. She was found dead in her Pine Grove Mills home on Jan. 21, 2016.

In an interview with police, Kowalski said he killed Tuggy because he was “depressed, down and hopeless.” He added he was having a mid-life crisis and thought about killing Tuggy because she was an “easy target,” according to the court documents.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Kowalski is currently in Centre County Prison.