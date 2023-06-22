CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on Route 322 (Philipsburg-Bigler Highway) has brought down powerlines and caused detours Thursday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), they believe the bed of the tri-axle (dump truck) lift was caught in the utility wires while driving in the area near Decatur Hill Road, causing the accident and bringing down the electric wire.

Crews on the scene believe the road will be closed for a couple of hours, including the electric company. The road is currently closed between Bigler Cutoff and State Route 53, according to 511 PA. This is approximately a 7-mile closure. There is currently a detour on 322 West to Route 53 North.

Nobody was injured in the crash, according to PSP.