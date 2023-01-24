BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road is closed in Blair County after a reported crash Tuesday morning.

According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line.

Details of the crash are limited, but we’re told by crews at the scene that a vehicle crashed and is in the woods. There are currently no injuries reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.