Coroner called to crash along route 219 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Part of a highway in Cambria County is closed after a crash Wednesday night and the coroner was called to the scene.

According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m. a crash with entrapment along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line has the road closed at the St. Michael exit. The closure is expected to be in place for an extended period of time.

The Cambria County Coroner, Richland Fire Department, St. Michael Fire Department, Dunlo Fire Department, East Hills EMS, Forest Hills EMS and DART are at the scene.

Dispatch said that one person was sent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.